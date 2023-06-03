Wickets & Wine

Do you play croquet? Join the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation and Friends of Mountain View for a fundraiser to benefit the preservation of historic Mountain View. Step back in time and play croquet, drink wine (ages 21+), tour the historic mansion, and more! Every participant will get a free glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage and be entered into a drawing for door prizes. Come dressed in period or croquet attire and you could win a prize for best dressed!

Tickets $30 per person. Optional purchase of boxed lunch available for $15 pre-order or $20 day of event. A cash/card bar will be available for additional beverages.

Sponsored by: Gentry Locke Attorneys, Roanoke Parks and Recreation, Cary Street Partners, Black Dog Salvage, the Grout Doctor, Hill Studio, Building Specialists Construction and Design, Pop’s Ice Cream and Soda Bar, Allegheny Partners, the Real Estate Group (Rob Logan), and D. David Parr, Jr., Esq.

June 3, 2023 - 1-4 pm at Mountain View Park and Fishburn Mansion, 714 13th St SW.

Register at: www.playroanoke.com