Whitney Cummings: Touch Me Tour

Comedian and D.C. native Whitney Cummings is coming to Capital One Hall as part of her “Touch Me” stand-up comedy tour. These live shows will feature Cummings’ signature take on the current culture and the return to touring after the COVID-19 pandemic. “Touch Me” is a play on Cummings most recent Netflix special, “Can I Touch It” and will destigmatize and celebrate the importance of being together again after over 14 months of isolation. The beautiful thing about the phrase “Touch Me”, is that it has multiple meanings: the most obvious of course, is physical touch but there is also being touched emotionally, intellectually, spiritually and Cummings will cover it all.

Through her massive North American “Touch Me” theatre tour, Cummings has not only been engaging with her audience through her stand-up, but also through physical touch – hugs, dancing, playful antics, etc. As the most prominent female voice in stand-up comedy, the “Touch Me” tour is a big ol’ party and a celebration of LIFE! The material is deeply personal and nostalgic, reflecting on the changes that relationships, technology, and pop culture have brought to her life and her observations of today’s society.

“Over the past year, I’ve had a lot of time to drink but also to work on ways to connect with comedy fans through my podcast and social media, and even though we’ve all been so far away from each other, I feel closer than ever to the people who follow me. I went from putting out a well-polished hour comedy special every couple years to sharing my personal life daily and frankly, secrets I shouldn’t even tell my therapist. I can’t wait to get back in venues with comedy fans and get every other disease besides Covid,” says Cummings.