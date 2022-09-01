Del Ray Artisans turns THIRTY this year. To celebrate, check out our rhyming programs in September—including our WHIRLY TWIRLY: “Show Your Spirit” First Thursday!

Come to the gallery during the last First Thursday of 2022 (September 1st) to make an Ojo de Dios at our outdoor activity table from 6-8pm. An Ojo de Dios "is a spiritual and votive object made by weaving a design out of yarn upon a wooden cross. Often several colors are used. They are commonly found in Mexican, Peruvian people and Latin American communities, among both Indigenous and Catholic peoples." (source: Wikipedia)

Inside the gallery get a sneak peek of the upcoming The Big 3-0 art exhibit celebrating Del Ray Artisans’ 30th Anniversary with a stunning members showcase. The gallery is open 12-9pm on First Thursdays (April through September).