The Wellness Tour: Uncovering your own strength

Innovators in Reiki and mindfulness, the Reiki Twins bring their deep knowledge of the ancient healing art of Reiki that reduces pain, anxiety, tension and stress to Organic Krush. Enjoy a meditation practice while learning how the twins used energy healing therapy and food to overcome their own anxiety and food disorders. Learn how to create your own strength with tools and tips to ease anxiety, use mindfulness to own your strength and how food can support a healthy life.

A growing practice for young adults, Energy Healing can help with relaxation, anxiety, pain management, and depression.

Session follows with a tasting of our new Spring Menu!

