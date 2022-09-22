Weinstein Author Series – Scott Reynolds Nelson | Oceans of Grain

Please join us for a talk by history professor and award-winning author Scott Reynolds Nelson on his latest book, Oceans of Grain: How American Wheat Remade the World, a revelatory global history that shows how cheap American grain toppled the world’s largest empires. Nelson compares the conflicts over western American expansion in the Civil War to conflict over Russian expansion into the Black Sea.

A book signing will follow the talk. This in-person event will also be livestreamed on our Facebook and YouTube pages. Visit www.facebook.com/LibraryofVA or www.youtube.com/user/LibraryofVA at the time of the event.

The Carole Weinstein Author Series supports the literary arts by bringing both new and well-known authors to the Library of Virginia through online or in-person events. Free and open to the public, the series focuses on Virginia authors and Virginia subjects across all genres. This book will be available soon at the Virginia Shop. For more information, contact Dawn Greggs at 804.692.3813 or dawn.greggs@lva.virginia.gov.

