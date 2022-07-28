Weinstein Author Series – Rita Dove | Playlist for the Apocalypse

Please join us in person at the Library for a special evening of poetry with Pulitzer Prize winner and former U.S. Poet Laureate Rita Dove, who will read from her latest book, Playlist for the Apocalypse. In her first volume of new poems in 12 years, Dove investigates the vacillating moral compass guiding America’s, and the world’s, experiments in democracy. Whether depicting the first Jewish ghetto in 16th-century Venice or the contemporary efforts of Black Lives Matter, a girls’ night clubbing in the shadow of World War II or the doomed nobility of Muhammad Ali’s conscious objector stance, this extraordinary poet never fails to connect history’s grand exploits to the triumphs and tragedies of individual lives. Virginia is lucky to claim Dove, who lives in Charlottesville and she teaches creative writing at the University of Virginia.

A book signing will follow the talk. This in-person event will also be livestreamed on our Facebook and YouTube pages. Visit www.facebook.com/LibraryofVA or www.youtube.com/user/LibraryofVA at the time of the event.

The Carole Weinstein Author Series supports the literary arts by bringing both new and well-known authors to the Library of Virginia through online or in-person events. Free and open to the public, the series focuses on Virginia authors and Virginia subjects across all genres. This book will be available soon at the Virginia Shop. For more information, contact Dawn Greggs at 804.692.3813 or dawn.greggs@lva.virginia.gov.

This is a free event. Registration required.