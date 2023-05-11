Weinstein Author Series – Kathryn Miles | Trailed

Please join us for a talk by award-winning journalist and science writer Kathryn Miles on her new book, Trailed: One Woman's Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders. When Miles begins looking into the case of unsolved murders in Shenandoah National Park, she discovers conflicting evidence, mismatched timelines and details that just don’t add up. With unprecedented access to crucial crime-scene forensics and key witnesses, she begins to uncover the truth. She becomes convinced that an innocent man has been under suspicion for decades, while the true culprit is a known serial killer. Intimate, page-turning and brilliantly reported, Trailed is destined to become a true crime classic. A book signing will follow the talk.

The Carole Weinstein Author Series supports the literary arts by bringing both new and well-known authors to the Library of Virginia through online or in-person events. Free and open to the public, the series focuses on Virginia authors and Virginia subjects across all genres. This book will be available soon at the Virginia Shop. For more information, contact Elizabeth Klaczynski at 804.692.3536 or elizabeth.klaczynski@lva.virginia.gov.

This is a free event. Registration is required. Limited free parking is available in the deck underneath the Library building.