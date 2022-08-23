Weinstein Author Series – Beth Macy | Raising Lazarus

Please join us for a talk by award-winning journalist and best-selling author Beth Macy on her latest work, "Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis." A complex story of public health, big pharma, dark money, politics, race, and class that is by turns harrowing and heartening, infuriating and inspiring, the book is a must-read for all Americans.

A book signing will follow the talk. This in-person event will also be livestreamed on our Facebook and YouTube pages. Visit www.facebook.com/LibraryofVA or www.youtube.com/user/LibraryofVA at the time of the event.

The Carole Weinstein Author Series supports the literary arts by bringing both new and well-known authors to the Library of Virginia through online or in-person events. Free and open to the public, the series focuses on Virginia authors and Virginia subjects across all genres. This book will be available soon at the Virginia Shop. For more information, contact Dawn Greggs at 804.692.3813 or dawn.greggs@lva.virginia.gov.

This is a free event.