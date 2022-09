Mark your calendar and text your friends – WEDNESDAY WIND DOWN IS BACK! Bring a chair or blanket and your favorite snack and relax on the Harrison Opera House lawn for Wednesday Wind Down! Take a midweek break and get a sneak peek of what our artists can do ahead of our season opener.

EVERYONE IS WELCOME at Wednesday Wind Down! So, text your friends, grab your coworkers, round up the kids, and join us on the lawn each Wednesday, August 31 through September 21 at 5:30 p.m.