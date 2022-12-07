Wee Christmas Miniatures Exhibit

Visit a delightful neighborhood of dollhouses and miniatures this holiday season at the 8th Annual Wee Christmas Dollhouses & Miniatures Show at Historic Kenmore! Admire and be awed by highly-detailed replica dollhouses – including one of Kenmore itself – and miniatures in the Crowninshield Museum. Share memories of your dollhouse with your family as you explore life in miniature. Put your minds and eyes to the test with our “I Spy Miniatures” challenge – fun for young and old alike.

December 4-30, during museum hours.

ADMISSION FEES

Exhibit only – to be purchased on-site only:

$6.00 – adults

$3.00 – students (ages 6-17)

Free – children (ages 5 & under)

Kenmore guided tour including exhibit:

$12.00 – adults

$6.00 – students (ages 6-17)

Free – children (ages 5 & under)

(Plus processing fee)

LOCATION

Historic Kenmore

1201 Washington Avenue

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

For more information about visiting the exhibit, email learn@gwffoundation.org

or call 540-370-0732 x 11.