Whether you’re a kid, or kid at heart, visit Montpelier on April 5th for We, The Kids Day! Take advantage of this day during Spring Break and participate in numerous activities and tours specially created for children and families. Explore the rooms of the Madison home, discover the plantation “home farm,” learn about the lives of the enslaved community, and take in the beauty of the historic garden. Roll up your sleeves to examine and document artifacts in our archaeology lab, peer into the camera and learn how early photographs were made, and test your skills at historic games and crafts. We,The Kids Day will be filled with activities that inspire curiosity, exploration, and play. Don’t forget to grab a bite to eat from the Catch the Chef food truck!