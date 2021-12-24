The Chrysler Museum of Art is pleased to partner with Old Dominion University’s Institute for Coastal Adaptation & Resilience (ICAR) to present Waters Rising: A View From Our Backyard. Communities across the Hampton Roads region routinely witness the adverse impacts of sea-level rise, coastal erosion, and climate change. Flooded streets and waterlogged cars have become familiar sights as high tides and intensifying storms push water further into low-lying neighborhoods. While sea-level rise and increased flooding threaten the well-being of individuals, communities, and the entire region, the need to build sustainable practices that mitigate or adapt to change has become increasingly urgent.

“Like many institutions in Hampton Roads, the Chrysler Museum directly experiences the effects of sea-level rise on a regular basis. Resiliency is the top concern as we plan for our future.” –Erik H. Neil, PhD, Director, Chrysler Museum of Art

Waters Rising explores the research undertaken by ICAR to strengthen coastal resilience in Hampton Roads. Museum visitors will ponder the causes of rising water levels in Norfolk, learn about ODU’s Innovative Blue Line Project, hear local flood stories, and explore ideas for reducing vulnerability and planning for the future.