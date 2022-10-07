Since 1943, the Waterford Foundation and the historic village of Waterford have welcomed visitors to experience one of the country’s most unique fall crafts and arts fairs and tour some of the historic homes in the charming village. The Waterford Fair takes place on October 7-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with an early bird ticket available for entry on Friday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. This historic village provides an opportunity to step back into history and is the perfect setting for a fall outing.

The weekend features 60 of the finest American artisans, many from Loudoun County and the Mid-Atlantic (many nationally known), that will demonstrate their crafts and sell their beautiful, handmade. In addition there will be lively performances of traditional music and dance; reenactments by Colonial and Civil War-era militia and cavalry; and art and photography exhibits. A tour of the village will offer guests a look into restored historic homes and buildings with more than 9 homes and buildings on the tour (different places open daily), and will include a walk through Civil War and Quaker cemeteries. On Friday, a special reenactment of a day in an 1880’s classroom will take place in Waterford’s one-room schoolhouse. Check the website for specific vendors, specific homes on tour, walking tours, daily schedules and other activities (www.waterfordfairva.org).

Tickets for the Waterford Fair are on sale now at www.waterfordfairva.org or by calling 540-882-3018 Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Purchase in advance and save up to 50%. Tickets at the gate are $20 per adult per day, $18 for seniors and military per day, $15 for students per day and free for children 12 and under. An Early Bird special, three-day pass, and group rates are also available. All musical performances are included in the ticket price.

Saturday evening of the Fair offers a separately ticketed event, “Feast with Friends,” a farm-to-table dinner using products from local farms, prepared by Nick Wiseman of D.C.’s Little Sesame. Cocktails will be served in a lovely Waterford garden while dinner will be served under the stars at the Walker Phillips House. Tickets are $275 per person, $4,000 for a table and are available at www.waterfordfoundation.org/event/feast-with-friends/.