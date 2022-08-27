Visit the Carlyle House to learn of the sacrifices by Alexandrians in 1814 as British marines and sailors occupied the defenseless city following the burning of Washington. Activities include a military encampment and demonstrations, and house tours throughout the day 12-4pm.
The War of 1812 Comes to Alexandria
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
