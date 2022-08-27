The War of 1812 Comes to Alexandria

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Visit the Carlyle House to learn of the sacrifices by Alexandrians in 1814 as British marines and sailors occupied the defenseless city following the burning of Washington. Activities include a military encampment and demonstrations, and house tours throughout the day 12-4pm.

