Off the Wall Student Art Exhibit: Open House

Off the Wall

19th Annual High School Art Exhibit & Competition

Sponsored by Lockheed Martin

Exhibit Dates: December 21-January 30, 2023

ARTfactory, 9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

Open House/Awards Ceremony: Saturday, January 7, 2pm-4pm

(Snow Date: January 14)

RSVP HERE: https://www.virginiaartfactory.org/events/off-the-wall-open-house/

The ARTfactory is pleased to present the 19th Annual Off the Wall High School Art Exhibit & Competition. This year’s exhibition features 39 student artists. Each year the area high school students are invited to share their talent by participating in a high school art exhibit and competition sponsored by Lockheed Martin. The competition encourages student expression and creativity in a professional setting.

The exhibit includes student work in the following categories: Art & Technology, Painting/Drawing, Poetry, Wearable Art, and our newest category: Photography! Each category is adjudicated by a professional in the field.

View the student artwork at the Open House on January 7, 2pm-4pm. Awards will be announced at the Open House at 2:30 pm.

Note: Wearable art is judged on site after other categories have been announced.

Click here to see a list of all participating students.

Attachments:

Elizabeth Brittingham, Divergent Femininity, Digital Photography, Colgan, 11th grade

Katie Kim, Spiraling , Colored pencil, Battlefield High School, 11th Grade

Kristina Jernigan, Mother Nature, Digital Art, Osbourn Park High School, 11th Grade

