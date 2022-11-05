A Walk Through History

Walk through the woods of a tri-centennial farm and learn how people lived during the 1600's up through the 1900's. Kids and adults will learn history from Native Americans on how they lived in early America. Then you will discover what soldiers went through during the Revolutionary War. Walking on, you will see how benches were made in the 1800's. Next, you will see a Civil War encampment. Walking on, you will discover vehicles and interpreters of WWl, WWll, the Korean War and end up with the Vietnam War. History facts will be displayed along the path and demonstrations will be taking place all day, such as artillery and cavalry. Everyone will be given a historical Scavenger Hunt of questions to learn history in a fun way. Learn the answers from listening to the demonstrations or talk to the reenactors and Veterans. It will be a fun and educational day for all.