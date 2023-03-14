WAACs, WASPs, WAVES: Women Supporting the Military During WWII

During WWII, 150,000 women served as members of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC), later called the Women’s Army Corps (WAC). Trained in noncombatant military jobs they freed American men to serve in combat. The Women’s Army Service Pilots (WASPs) flew 60 million miles transporting military aircraft and cargo. Over 100,000 women served in the U. S. Navy in the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES). The WAVES performed clerical duties, advance mathematical calculations, and even trained male pilots how to fly. Women played a major role in supporting America’s victory over fascism. Join the VWM education staff as we remember and honor the service of a generation of American women.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YpmJ9Z-0RA6qsEGGFbBqPA

Short link: https://bit.ly/3XRY2T6