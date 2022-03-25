Just over 100 years ago, the question of women’s right to vote was hotly contested, even among leading women of the day. Then, as today, women were divided by issues of race and economic class. Hear the arguments on all sides of the women’s suffrage debate in a free virtual program featuring a dramatized fictional conversation among four influential Richmond women: Society maven and philanthropist, Sallie May Dooley; her niece Nora Houston, an artist, educator and prominent activist; Ora Brown Stokes Perry, a community organizer and African American suffragist; and Maggie L. Walker, the pioneering banker and businesswoman.

The conversation will be followed by a panel discussion on the history of the women’s suffrage movement, with historian Elvatrice Parker Belsches, author of the book “Richmond, Virginia,” part of Arcadia Publishing’s Black America Series, and Lynn Johnston, Centennial Committee Co-Chair for the League of Women Voters Richmond Metro Area, hosted by Maymont’s Manager of Historical Education, Lucretia Anderson.

The program will be pre-recorded and streamed online in real-time for discussion. Advance registration is required by March 24.