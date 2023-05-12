VOLA’S DOCKSIDE GRILL PARTNERS WITH ONE FAMILY BREWING TO HOST ONE FAMILY EVENT, May 12th-14th

Raise a pint in honor of our fallen heroes this weekend at Vola’s Dockside Grill, the waterfront dining destination known for its fresh seafood and expansive outdoor deck. From Friday, May 12th through Sunday, May 14th, Vola’s is inviting diners to help raise funds in partnership with One Family Gives - One Family Brewing's official non-profit organization to help individuals and families in need. Guests can head to the Airstream Patio at Vola's to enjoy live music and $8 pints of The Fallen, American IPA; Husky Buff, American Lager and $8 cans of Tangerine Whisper from Vola’s mobile bar, all for a very special cause. The restaurant will donate $1 for every One Family Brewing beer sold during this event to One Family Brewing for the WoodyWilliams.org, a foundation that helps build memorials in honor of fallen heroes across the country. The One Family event will take place Friday and Saturday from 5:30pm - 7:30pm, and Sunday from 11:30am - 1:30pm.