VMFA x Chilalay Pop-Up Event

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220

Need a hot look this summer? Join us at the pop-up shop on July 8 and be among the first to own new Chilalay streetwear. VMFA has partnered with Richmond based streetwear company Chilalay on an exclusive capsule collection of streetwear fashion inspired by the works in Tsherin Sherpa: Spirits. Chilalay serves as an outlet of creative expression through Art, Fashion, and Culture.

Art & Exhibitions, Fashion & Trunk Shows
