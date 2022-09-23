Celebrate the end of summer and be the first to shop the latest VMFA x Chilalay capsule collection. Grab a drink, shop, and dance to the sounds of Shanel the DJ and DJ Markus Gold. Enjoy free admission to the exhibition Tsherin Sherpa: Spirits.
VMFA x Chilalay Pop Up at Summer Breeze
to
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Aug 31, 2022
