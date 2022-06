Let’s make art outdoors! Inspired by the VMFA exhibition Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France, we’re hosting art-making celebrations at scenic spaces around Richmond.

Bring your own paints and paper, or any art-making materials! At each pop-up location, a limited number of easels will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. You can purchase art supplies at the VMFA Shop or at vmfashop.com.

Free. All are welcome; no experience required.