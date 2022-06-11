VMFA Family Day – Celebrate African & African American Art: Global Community

Join us for a celebration of African and African American art, culture, and traditions! Create art inspired by pieces in VMFA’s collection that reflect the international reach and influence that artists and cultures have had over the years.

Enjoy performances and dance workshops by Elegba Folklore Society, DJ Mikemetic and Khalid Thompson, Kevin LaMarr Jones, and Cheick Hamala Diabaté. Learn about art and culture through artist demonstrations and presentations by Nastassja Swift, Hidden in Plain Site: Richmond, Austin Miles, and the Richmond Sister Cities Commission.

