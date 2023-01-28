VMFA Art After Hours: Rhythm and Roots

Get down and groove with live music, dancing, food, and drinks. Hosted by Kelli Lemon, with DJ Lonnie B on the spin, live music by Legacy Band, and spoken word performed by Roscoe Burnems. Snap 360 pics and selfies in MMG photo booths. Share them on social media or print one to take home. Admission to two special-exhibitions are included in the price of your ticket:

Isaac Julien: Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass and Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art. Your ticket also includes food stations, dessert bar, one drink ticket, music, and entertainment. Ages 21 or older. Tickets discounted before Jan 14, 2023: $50 (VMFA members $40)