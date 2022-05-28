Viva Vienna Festival

Three days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) of amusement rides, carnival food and live entertainment make Viva Vienna an event for the young and young at heart. Rides for teens, tweens and little ones. Enjoy the smell of popcorn and Italian sausage wafting by.

Grown ups will enjoy commemorative mugs at the first ever Backstage Brewfest on Saturday and Sunday. Those will disappear soon, so come early. Just wander down the bike path and you'll find another stage [next to Caffi Field 120 Cherry St SE Vienna] with more live entertainment, yummy Food Trucks and Beer Garden open til 9pm. Brewfest is only for Saturday and Sunday. Brewfest is closed Monday.

On Sunday and Monday over 300 vendors line up near the Town Green in Vienna VA. Find hidden treasures in the booths with woodworkers, artists, clothing, jewelry, handmade toys and more. No vendors on Saturday. The rides spin and buzz and the sound of kids laughter fills the air.

Monday May 30 at 1pm the Annual Memorial Day Service welcomes many elected officials and special guests to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice; the soldiers and the Gold Star families who were lost in the line of duty.

Memories are made on or before Monday May 30 at 6pm when the music, rides, vendors and food all say goodbye til 2023. Join your hosts, the Rotary Club of Vienna Virginia, at the 2022 Viva Vienna and Backstage Brewfest for some old fashion fun!