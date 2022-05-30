Viva Vienna Festival

Voted Best Festival 2022 by Virginia Living magazine. Amusement rides, carnival food and live entertainment make Viva Vienna an event for the young and young at heart. Rides for teens, tweens and little ones straight through til 6pm. Try to resist the cotton candy and funnel cakes!

On Monday over 300 vendors line up near the Town Green in Vienna VA til 6pm. Find hidden treasures in the booths with woodworkers, artists, clothing, jewelry, handmade toys and more. The rides spin and buzz and the sound of kids laughter fills the air.

Monday May 30 at 1:00pm the Annual Memorial Day Service welcomes many elected officials and special guests to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice; the soldiers and the Gold Star families who were lost in the line of duty.

Memories are made before 6:00pm when the music, rides, vendors and food all say goodbye til 2023. Join your hosts, the Rotary Club of Vienna Virginia, at the 2022 Viva Vienna for some old fashion fun!