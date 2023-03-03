Visiting Artist Series: Preston Singletary

Friday–Sunday, March 3–5

Preston Singletary’s work fuses time-honored glassblowing traditions with Pacific Northwest Indigenous art to honor his ancestral Tlingit heritage, a tribe in southern Alaska. Preston Singletary: Raven and the Box of Daylight tells the Tlingit origin story of Raven and his transformation of the world—bringing light to people via the stars, moon, and sun. Raven leads visitors on a fantastical journey through the transformation of darkness into light. Singletary’s art creates a theatrical atmosphere in which his striking glass pieces enhance the unfolding storyline.

Free glassmaking demonstrations

Friday–Sunday, March 3–5

10 a.m.–1 p.m. and 2:30–5 p.m.

Live at the Perry Glass Studio, watch Seattle-based artist Preston Singletary demonstrate his artistic process. He will work with two members of his team and with the Chrysler Museum’s Studio staff.

Artist Talk

Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

In-person at the Perry Glass Studio or live stream via Zoom.

On Saturday evening, join Preston Singletary for an in-depth look into his journey as a glass artist, the inspiration behind his work, and the development of the landmark exhibition.

Free for Museum members, $5 for non-members