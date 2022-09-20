Virtual Village Tour with Nrityagram Dance Ensemble

In this interactive online tour, explore the Nrityagram Dance Village, located outside Bangalore in Southern India and home to its namesake dance ensemble for almost 30 years.

Led by Nritygram Dance Ensemble Artistic Director Surupa Sen, this event offers a rare opportunity to experience a community that has hosted visits by such notables as Mark Morris, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and Mick Jagger.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 8:00 PM

Moss Art Center, Blacksburg, VA

Online Event

Free; registration required