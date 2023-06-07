Virtual History Talk - Honoring Those Who Served: A History of Veterans Benefits and the U.S. Army

Since the founding of the United States Army on June 14, 1775, the United States has sought to care for its Soldiers in gratitude for their service. These honors include memorials, remembrances, and celebrations alongside tangible benefits that improve the well-being of both the Veterans and the nation they served. Learn how these various benefits, both tangible and intangible, have changed over time to expand eligibility and adapt to current needs.

This History Talk explores the recognition bestowed upon Veterans returning from conflicts and the measure undertaken by the United States to encourage future participation in the Armed Forces. Examine the impact of these measures and identify how military service has helped pave the way for civil rights.

This program is offered virtually and in person on Wednesday, June 21. In-person seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.