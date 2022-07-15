Virtual Genealogy Workshop | Church & Religious Records at the Library of Virginia

Reference archivist Bill Bynum leads this workshop on church and religious records that can help fill the gaps in genealogical research. Records of houses of worship include can include a variety of information helpful to genealogists. This workshop discusses this information and how to find it, both at the Library of Virginia and other institutions. Contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001 for more information.

$15 ($10 for Library of Virginia members). Registration Required