Virtual Genealogy Workshop | African American Research at the Library of Virginia Genealogy to 1870

Explore the methods and resources for African American genealogy prior to the end of the Civil War. Library of Virginia reference archivist Cara Griggs presents ways to determine whether an individual was free and what types of records will be useful for further research. Learn about the Library’s collection including cohabitation registers, “Free Negro Registers” lists, wills, deeds, and tax records as well as selected federal records that can be accessed through databases like Virginia Untold: The African American Narrative.

Project manager Lydia Neuroth will explain the Virginia Untold project, which provides digital access to collections from Virginia localities relating to enslaved and free African Americans prior to 1865. Neuroth will also demonstrate how to search for records within the database and describe document types that can be found and utilized to research ancestors and people of the past. Contact Ashley Ramey Craig at ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001 for more information.

$15 ($10 for Library of Virginia members). Registration Required