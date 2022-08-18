Virtual Book Talk

In this major new history of the Continental Army's Grand Forage of 1778, award-winning military historian Ricardo Herrera uncovers what daily life was like for Soldiers during the darkest and coldest days of the American Revolution: the Valley Forge winter. Here, the Army launched its largest and riskiest operation—not a bloody battle against British forces but a campaign to feed itself and prevent starvation or dispersal during the long encampment. Herrera brings to light the Army's herculean efforts to feed itself, support local and Continental governments, and challenge the British Army.

Highlighting the missteps and triumphs of both General George Washington and his officers as well as ordinary Soldiers, Sailors, and militiamen, "Feeding Washington's Army" moves far beyond oft-told, heroic, and mythical tales of Valley Forge and digs deeply into its daily reality, revealing how close the Continental Army came to succumbing to starvation and how strong and resourceful its soldiers and leaders actually were.

Dr. Ricardo A. Herrera is professor of military history at the School of Advanced Military Studies at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.