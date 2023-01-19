Virtual Book Talk - Team America: Patton, MacArthur, Marshall, Eisenhower, and the World They Forged

By the first half of the 20th century, technology had transformed warfare into a series of intense bloodbaths in which the line between Soldiers and civilians was obliterated, resulting in the deaths of one hundred million people. During this period, four men exhibited unparalleled military leadership that led the United States victoriously through two World Wars: Douglas MacArthur, George Patton, George Marshall, and Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower; or, as bestselling author Robert O’Connell calls them, “Team America.”

O’Connell captures these men’s unique charisma as he chronicles the path each forged—from their upbringings to their educational experiences to their storied military careers—experiences that shaped them into majestic leaders who would play major roles in saving the free world and preserving the security of the United States in times of unparalleled danger. O’Connell shows how the lives of these men—all born within the span of a decade—twisted around each other like a giant braid in time. Throughout their careers, they would use each other brilliantly in a series of symbiotic relationships that would hold increasingly greater consequences.

The author of “Of Arms and Men: A History of War, Weapons and Aggression,” Robert L. O’Connell has worked for the federal government in both arms control and intelligence. His previous publications include “Of Arms and Men” and “Sacred Vessels.”