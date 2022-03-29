Virtual Book Club: Tidewater

Join VMHC Education and special guest Shaleigh Howells, from the Pamunkey Indian Museum & Cultural Center in an evening book club conversation about Tidewater: A Novel.

About the Book: In 1607, three ships arrive on the coast of Virginia to establish Jamestown Colony. Their only hope of survival lies with the Powhatan tribe. In the midst of this struggle, Pocahontas, the daughter of the great chief, forges an unlikely friendship with Smith. Their bond preserves a wary peace―but as each seeks to fulfill their own ambitions, their delicate truce begins to crack. Soon the colonists and Powhatans are locked in battle, and Pocahontas must choose between power and servitude―between self and sacrifice―for the sake of her people and her land.

About the Pamunkey Indian Museum & Cultural Center: The Pamunkey Indian Reservation (Reservation), established in 1646, is perhaps the oldest inhabited Indian reservation in North America. The Pamunkey Indian Museum and Cultural Center is a tribal museum located on the Pamunkey Indian Reservation. The museum focuses on the Pamunkey Indian Tribe’s history and way of life from 12,000 years ago through to the present. As Cultural Resource Manager and Museum Director, Shaleigh manages educational programming and day-to-day operations of the museum.

FAQs:

Do I need to read the book before book club?

We strongly recommend reading the book (at least partially) before the book club, so that you can participate in the discussion – and so the details won’t be spoiled!

Where can I buy the book?

You can purchase the book online, in a local bookstore, or borrow it from your local library!

Is this program virtual or in person?

This program is virtual.

Program Notes:

This program is free, but registration is required. Please reserve your spot by reserving your ticket below.

Registration closes at 6pm the day of the event

VMHC Members, please log in to reserve a member ticket.

The zoom link will be sent prior to the program.