Virtual Battle Brief - Traitor in the Tidewater: Benedict Arnold’s Virginia Raid, 1781

In early January 1781, the Revolutionary War struck Virginia with violence and destruction. British forces on land and water raided Patriot farms, military depots, foundries, and the state’s new capital, Richmond. The enemy force was led by none other than the notorious American traitor Benedict Arnold. Learn from military historian and author John Maass about Arnold’s fast-moving, devastating raid along the James River, and Virginia Governor Thomas Jefferson’s frantic efforts to protect the state’s resources to wage war.

Dr. John R. Maass is an education specialist at the National Museum of the United States Army, and a former officer in the 80th Division of the Army Reserve. He received a B.A. in history from Washington and Lee University, and a Ph.D. from the Ohio State University in early U.S. history and military history. His most recent book is “The Battle of Guilford Courthouse: A Most Desperate Engagement” (2020).