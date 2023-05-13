The biggest Virginia wine meet-up ever! Virginia wine fans will gather at 50+ wineries across the state to share their Virginia wine love.

Each host winery will put its own special spin on the May gatherings, including reserving a special VIP table for Virginia Wine Love-ers to meet, share favorite winery stories, and pick up wine country travel tips from each other.

Wineries will offer customized tastings, guest hosts, and lots of surprises, and at each winery check-in, participants will be entered into the “Virginia Wine Loves You Back” Giveaway, with prizes from wineries around the state.

For a complete list of participating wineries, go to https://www.virginiawinelove.com/post/virginia-wine-love-weekend-may-13-14-2023