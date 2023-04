Virginia Wine & Country Weddings Book Signing Event

Join us at Créme de la Créme in Middleburg to round out Virginia Wine & Country Wedding Week. We are hosting an event including a Virginia Wine & Country Weddings Planner book signing, a wedding cupcake tower, door prizes and much more! Creme de la Creme is a treasure trove of French and Italian-inspired home décor located in Middleburg’s charming boutique district and a trusted partner of Virginia Wine & Country. Virginia Wine & Country Wedding Week 2023 celebrates love in Virginia Wine Country April 21-30. 23 West Federal Street in Middleburg.