Virginia Wine & Country Wedding Week

Join Virginia Wine & Country Weddings in celebrating the release of the newest edition of the Wine & Country Wedding Planner, designed to help brides plan the ultimate Virginia Wine Country Wedding with ease. This in-person party event includes a book-signing, prize drawings, and delectable cupcakes. Guests will have the opportunity to win a number of wedding-themed gifts, including free subscriptions to Wine & Country Weddings and a grand-prize from Veritas Vineyards & Winery. This event is part of Wine & Country Wedding's first annual Weddings Week, featuring prizes from wedding retailers from April 21-30. Follow @wineandcountryweddings on Instagram to stay updated on giveaways and in-person events throughout Weddings Week.