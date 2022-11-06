Virginia Thanksgiving Festival

Festival activities for the entire family begin at 11:00 a.m. and include a parade, colonial period re-enactors, musicians, magicians, and a shadow box performance of the first Thanksgiving. The Chickahominy Tribal Dancers perform as well as the Itinerant Band and Colonial Singers of Williamsburg. Families participate in games, dancing, demonstrations, and crafts. Vendors showcase their food, arts, crafts and jewelry.