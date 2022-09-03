Virginia Symphony Concert

Join the Virginia Symphony Orchestra at Riverwalk Landing for this free outdoor concert funded by community contributors and volunteers.

Pack a picnic, bring a lawn chair or blanket, and try to get there early for this amazing night of music. The award-winning Fifes and Drums of York Town will kick things off at 6 p.m. and blue ribbons will be awarded to the most creative picnic set-ups prior to the event.

This event is funded by community contributors from organizations, businesses, and individuals along with the following sponsors: York County, York County Arts Commission, and the Virginia Commission for the Arts. The volunteer Celebrate Yorktown Committee of the Yorktown Foundation works diligently each year to raise the funds needed to cover the cost of presenting this free-to-the-public evening of music for the enjoyment of the community.

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.