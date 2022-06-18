Virginia Spirits Sampler

Join us for an amazing day sampling Virginia's BEST Spirits and custom cocktails! PLUS, live music, great food & more!

Tickets for all access sampling are only $35 in advance or $45 at the door!

!!!THERE ARE LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR THIS EVENT!!!

Get yours today at: https://rivercityfestivals.com/

The gates open at 10am, so come early and stay late to enjoy all the day has to offer!

Last call is 4:30pm, and the event will end at 5pm.

Entry Price includes:

* Sampling glass with full access to sampling from all participating distilleries.

* Live Music, Games, Local Vendors & More!

* Many of the spirits being sampled are typically only available at the distillery! Bottles will be available for purchase to bring home with you.

Visit RiverCityFestivals.com to see additional details including the full lineup of participating distilleries.

This event will be held outdoors in the "Red Lot" and will have local and regional distilleries offering all access samples that are included with your ticket price, pay as you go food from local food trucks, desserts, and other local vendors, plus fun games and live music from local artists!

PARTICIPATING VIRGINIA DISTILLERIES:

Vitae Spirits Distillery (Charlottesville)

Vitae Spirits Modern Gin, Vitae Spirits Platinum Rum, Vitae Spirits Golden Rum, Vitae Spirits Orange Liqueur, Vitae Spirits Anisette, Vitae Spirits Coffee Liqueur, Vitae Spirits Distiller's Reserve Barrel-aged Rum, Vitae Spirits Old Tom Gin, Vitae Spirits Smoked Rum, Vitae Spirits Spiced Rum

Virago Spirits (Richmond)

Virago Four Port Rum, Virago Port Cask Rum, Virago Sherry Cask Finished Rum, Virago Rum 151, Virago Modern Gin With Oolong Tea, Virago Kali Hibiscus Gin, Virago Coffee Liqueur

Mt. Defiance Distillery (Middleburg)

Mt. Defiance Gin Nouveau, Mt. Defiance Smoked Virginia Whiskey, Mt. Defiance Sweet Vermouth, Mt. Defiance Dark Rum, Mt. Defiance Amaretto, Mt. Defiance Reposado Agave Spirit, Mt. Defiance

Anejo Agave Spirit

Copper Fox Distillery (Williamsburg)

Copper Fox Original Single Malt Whisky, Copper Fox Peachwood Single Malt Whisky, Copper Fox Original Rye Whisky

Ironclad Distillery (Newport News)

Small Batch Bourbon, Maple Syrup Finished Bourbon, Monitor Blend Bourbon, Straight Bourbon, Missouri Toasted Oak, AR's Southern Hot Honey

Blue Sky Distillery (Smithfield)

Dog Star Vodka, Blackbeard's Point Rum, Triple Deuce Whiskey, Flying Dragon Spiced Rum, Painted Pig Smoked Bacon Maple Whiskey, Painted Pig Peanut Butter Whiskey, 7 Cities Gin

Orkney Springs Distillery (Springfield)

Italian Wheat Vodka, Herbal Mountain Gin, Mountain Hop Gin, European Wheat Sichuan , Peppercorn Vodka, Herbal Garden Rosemary Gin, European Wheat Cherry Blossom Vodka, Herbal Garden Cherry Almond Gin, Herbal Garden Cucumber Gin, European Wheat Strawberry Rhubarb Vodka, Herbal Garden Grapefruit Gin, Herbal Forest Siberian Fir Gin, European Wheat Cherry Watermelon Basil Vodka, European Wheat Peppermint Vodka, European Wheat Gingerbread Vodka

A. Smith Bowman Distillery (Fredericksburg)

Bowman Brothers Small Batch Bourbon, Mary Hite Bowman Caramel Bourbon Cream, Isaac Bowman Port-Finished, Tinkerman's Citrus Supreme

Chesapeake Bay Distillery (Virginia Beach)

Spirits of Blue Ridge Vodka, Ghost Pepper Vodka, Lemon Liqueur, Chick's Beach Rum, Cureo Coffee Liqueur, 4 Farthings Spiced Rum, Ghost Pepper Tequila, Dr. Stoners Fresh Herb Vodka, Dr. Stoners Smoky Herb Whiskey, Dr. Stoners Hierba Loca Tequila, Dr. Stoners Hierba Madura Tequila, Dr. Stoners Island Bush Rum

Springfield Distillery (Halifax)

Springfield Straight Bourbon, 1842 Whiskey, Scratch Blackberry Whiskey, Scratch Strawberry Whiskey, Scratch Mint Whiskey

Tarnished Truth Distilling Company (Virginia Beach)

Discretion Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey, High Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Ava Vodka, Bourbon Mash Moonshine, Old Cavalier Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Fourth Handle Coastal American Gin, Old Cavalier Bourbon Cream

Cirrus Vodka (Richmond)

Cirrus Vodka, Blood Orange Crush, Strawberry Mule

AND MORE TO COME.....!

This event is rain or shine. Refunds or transfers are not available.

Please remember to drink responsibly and plan ahead if you need a place to stay or a ride home for the evening.

Learn more and see the full participating lineup, and samples being offered at: https://rivercityfestivals.com/

Proceeds from this event to support Giving Local