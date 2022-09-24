Virginia Spirits Expo

Join us for an amazing day sampling Virginia's BEST Spirits and custom cocktails! PLUS, live music, great food & more!

Visit with, learn about, and sample from 18+ Award Winning Virginia Distilleries! All-Access Sampling is INCLUDED in your ticket!

Every Distillery will have bottles available for purchase on site. Many of these bottles are typically only available at the distillery and cannot be found in ABC stores! Custom signature cocktails will also be available for purchase.

Scroll down to see the full list of participating Distilleries, products and cocktails.

Saturday, September 24th

12:00pm-5:00pm

Belmont Farms Distillery

13490 Cedar Run Road

Culpeper, VA 22701

Live music performances from Radio Riot and Zach Angle.

Pay as you go food from Uncle Dave’s Tacos, Chiki’s Pancake, and others.

Select industry related vendors will also be on site with special custom locally made spirit related products.

Get in-debth behind the scene knowledge from Virginia Distillers and world-renound industry experts.

PLUS: Vote on your favorites to select Virginia’s Favorite Distillery! Gold, Silver, & Bronze medallions will be awarded.

The gates open at noon, so come early and stay late to enjoy all the day has to offer!

Last call is 4:30pm, and the event will end at 5pm.

Ticket & Entry Types:

Entry Ticket ($20)

• For Designated Drivers and/or non-drinkers

• Includes access & entry to the event

• Does not include sampling or allow for additional purchase of alcohol during the event.

Full Access Sampling Ticket ($65 in advance or $75 day-of)

• Includes access & entry to the event

• Souvenir Sampling Glass

• All-Access Unlimited* Sampling to every Distillery on site

• Belmont Distillery Tour

• 5 Voting Tokens

VIP Experience ($90 in advance or $100 day-of)

Everything included in the Full Access Sampling Ticket, PLUS:

• Special VIP-only Sampling products from each Distillery

• Access to Virginia Distillers Association Master Classes

• One Hour early access to event

*UNLIMITED Sampling means access to all items being offered from Distilleries, not unlimited drinking. Sampling amounts are 0.25oz-0.5oz per pour. The purpose of this event is to allow you to sample from, enjoy, and learn about Virginia Distilleries and Virginia Spirits. The event organizer and participating distilleries reserves the right to refuse service to anyone who appears to be intoxicated, is abusing the sampling offerings, or for any other reason deemed necessary at the time. Sampling items available subject to change without notice based on supply availability.

PARTICIPATING VIRGINIA DISTILLERIES, SAMPLING PRODUCTS AND COCKTAILS:

VIP* Indicates VIP-only sampling products

Caiseal Beer & Spirits (Hampton)

Caiseal Vodka, Caiseal Gin, Caiseal Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Caiseal Single Malt Whiskey, Roasted Barley Edition, Vintage Gin

VIP* Peated American Single Malt Whiskey

Cocktails: Mattjito

Virago Spirits (Richmond)

Four Port Rum, Port Cask Rum, Sherry Cask Rum, Cognac Cask Rum, Modern Gin with Oolong Tea, Hibiscus Gin, Coffee Liqueur

VIP* Sherry Cask Rum, Cognac Cask Rum

Cocktails: Gin & Tonic, Dark & Stormy *Cecile’s Punch

Mt. Defiance Distillery (Middleburg)

Old Volstead’s Straight Bourbon, Mt. Defiance Smoked Virginia Whiskey, Mt. Defiance Cassis Liqueur, Mt. Defiance Amaretto, Mt. Defiance Apple Brandy, Mt. Defiance Anejo Agave Spirit, Mt. Defiance Gin Nouveau

VIP* Apple Brandy, Anejo Agave Spirits

Cocktails: Rum Punch, * Bourbon Whiskey Cream

Ironclad Distillery (Newport News)

Small Batch Bourbon, Straight Bourbon, Maple Syrup Finished Bourbon, Hot Honey Finished Bourbon, Coffee Finished Bourbon, Toasted Oak Barrel Finished Bourbon

VIP* Hampton Roads Honey Finished Bourbon

Cocktails: Fall Bourbon Cocktail

Blue Sky Distillery (Smithfield)

Triple Deuce Whiskey, Painted Pig Peanut Butter Whiskey, Painted Pig Smoke Beacon Maple Whiskey, Dog Star Vodka, Blackbeard’s Point Silver Rum, Seven Cities Gin, Devil’s Left Peach Tea Whiskey Cocktail

VIP* Flying Dragon Spiced Rum

Cocktails: Pineapple Mango Fizz & Lavender Lemonade with choice of Spirits

Orkney Springs Distillery (Springfield)

Herbal Mountain Gin, Italian Wheat Vodka, European Wheat Strawberry Rhubarb Vodka, Herbal Forest Siberian Fir Gin, Herbal Garden Rosemary Gin, Herbal Garden Cucumber Gin, Herbal Garden Grapefruit Gin, Herbal Garden Cherry Almond Gin, European Wheat Cherry Blossom Vodka, European Wheat Cherry, Watermelon, Basil Vodka, European Wheat Sichuan Peppercorn Vodka, European Wheat Peppermint Vodka, European Wheat Gingerbread Vodka

VIP* Mountain Hop Gin

Cocktails: OSD Iced Tea, OSD Strawberry-Rhubarb Lemonade

A. Smith Bowman Distillery (Fredericksburg)

Bowman Brothers Small Batch Bourbon, Mary Hite Bowman Caramel Bourbon Cream, Isaac Bowman Port-Finished, Tinkerman's Citrus Supreme

VIP* John J. Single Barrel

Chesapeake Bay Distillery (Virginia Beach)

Spirits of Blue Ridge Vodka, Ghost Pepper Vodka, Lemon Liqueur, Chick's Beach Rum, Cureo Coffee Liqueur, 4 Farthings Spiced Rum, Ghost Pepper Tequila, Dr. Stoners Fresh Herb Vodka, Dr. Stoners Smoky Herb Whiskey, Dr. Stoners Hierba Loca Tequila, Dr. Stoners Hierba Madura Tequila, Dr. Stoners Island Bush Rum

Cocktails: TBA

VIP* TBA

Springfield Distillery (Halifax)

Springfield Bourbon, 1842 Whiskey, Scratch Orange, Scratch Blackberry, Scratch Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Scratch Honey

Cocktails: Lemonade and Whiskey Sangria

VIP* TBA

Filibuster Distillery (Maurertown)

Single Estate Bourbon, Dual-Cask Bourbon, Dual-Cask Rye, Boondoggler Whiskey, Dual-Cask Gin

VIP* Bottled in Bond

Virginia Distillery Company (Lovingston)

Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Whisky, Courage & Conviction Bourbon Cask Whisky, Courage & Conviction Cuvee Cask Whisky, Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask Whisky

VIP* Courage & Conviction Cuvee Single Cask Whisky

KO Distilling (Manassas)

Battle Standard 142 Barrel Finished Gin, Bare Knuckle Wheat Whiskey, Bare Knuckle Rye Whiskey, Bare Knuckle High-Rye Bourbon

VIP* KO Distiller’s Reserve Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Cocktails: Barrel Finished Negroni

Three Crosses Distilling (Powhatan)

Three Crosses American Whiskey, Crossed Rofles Spiced Rum, Noble Hound Rye

VIP* Noble Hound Dark Rye

Cocktails: TBA

Catoctin Creek (Purcellville)

Roundstone Rye 80 Proof, Roundstone Rye Distiller's Edition, Watershed Gin

VIP* Roundstone Rye Cask Proof

Cocktails: Applachian Old Fashioned

Copper Fox Distillery (Williamsburg & Sperryville)

Copper Fox Original Single Malt Whisky, Original Rye Whisky, Peachwood Single Malt Whisky, Chestnut American Whisky, Port Rye Whisky

Cocktails: TBA

VIP: Copper Fox Port Rye Whisky

Belmont Farms Distillery (Culpeper)

Whiskey, Bourbon, Vodka, Gin, Single Malt, Bonded Whiskey, Apple Whiskey

Cocktails: The Meadow, Spiced Apple, Plantation Punch, Jeanettes Julep, BuckSeason

VIP: American Single Malt

Vitae Spirits (Charlottesville)

Vitae Spirits Modern Gin, Vitae Spirits Platinum Rum, Vitae Spirits Golden Rum, Vitae Spirits Orange Liqueur, Vitae Spirits Anisette, Vitae Spirits Coffee Liqueur, Vitae Spirits Distiller's Reserve Barrel-aged Rum, Vitae Spirits Old Tom Gin, Vitae Spirits Smoked Rum, Vitae Spirits Spiced Rum

Cocktail: TBA

VIP: TBA

Cape Charles Distillery (Cape Charles)

Signature Series, Standard Gin, Maple Whiskey, WooWoo Vodka, Blackberry Moonshine

Cocktails: Judgeship, Porch Night, Gin and Tonic, Maple Whisper

VIP: CCD Signature Straight Bourbon, Signature High Rye Whiskey

----------------------------------------------------------

This event is rain or shine. Refunds or transfers are not available.

The Virginia Spirits Expo is a 21+ only event.

Please remember to drink responsibly and plan ahead if you need a place to stay or a ride home for the evening.

Learn more about this and future events at: https://VirginiaSpiritsExpo.com

This event is a joint venture from River City Festivals and The Virginia Distiller's Association

Proceeds from this event to support Giving Local

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virginia-spirits-expo-at-belmont-farms-tickets-384111617187?aff=Web