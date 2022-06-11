Virginia Moto Classic

River City Roll 939 Meyers St. , Virginia 23230

Virginia Moto Classic is proud to present our first annual vintage motorcycle rally. This event promises to be one not to miss. Whether it’s the music, drinks, raffle prizes, or of course, motorcycles—it will be a party to remember! This year a portion of the rally proceeds will be given to ChildSavers in support of their effort to provide life changing mental health services for children in need.

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
