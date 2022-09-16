Virginia Living Museum Family Camp-in

Family Camp-in

Friday, September 16-17, 2022

7pm-9am

Bring the family for an unforgettable night at the Virginia Living Museum! We’ll see a planetarium show, get an exclusive animal encounter, and experience what the museum has to offer after-hours. Then, set up your sleeping bag and sleep next to your favorite exhibits. Get free admission to the museum on Saturday.

Non-members: $40 per child (ages 6-17), $30 per adult.

Members: $35 per child (age 6-17), $25 per adult.

Children must be at least 6 years old to participate.