Virginia Literary Awards Panel Discussion | Poetry

At 6:00 p.m. join the Library of Virginia live on our Facebook or YouTube pages as Virginia author and executive director of James Madison University's Furious Flower Poetry Center Lauren K. Alleyne moderates a discussion with poetry award finalists Sandra Beasley, author of "Made to Explode;" Rita Dove, author of "Playlist for the Apocalypse;" and Tina Parker, author of "Lock Her Up."

The Literary Awards panel discussions continue on Oct. 12 with the Nonfiction Discussion Panel.

The winners will be announced during the 25th Annual Virginia Literary Awards Celebration in person at the Library of Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

