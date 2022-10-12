Virginia Literary Awards Panel Discussion | Nonfiction

to

Online Central VA & Richmond, Virginia

At 6:00 p.m. join the Library of Virginia live on our Facebook or YouTube pages as host of “The Stacks” podcast Traci Thomas will moderate a discussion with nonfiction award finalists John Woodrow Cox, author of "Children Under Fire," and Carolyn Eastman, author of "The Strange Genius of Mr. O." (Finalist Carolyn E. Janney, author of Ends of War, is unable to participate.)

The winners will be announced during the 25th Annual Literary Awards Celebration in person at the Library of Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Info

Online Central VA & Richmond, Virginia
Talks & Readings
804-692-3592
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Virginia Literary Awards Panel Discussion | Nonfiction - 2022-10-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virginia Literary Awards Panel Discussion | Nonfiction - 2022-10-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virginia Literary Awards Panel Discussion | Nonfiction - 2022-10-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virginia Literary Awards Panel Discussion | Nonfiction - 2022-10-12 18:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular