Virginia Literary Awards Panel Discussion | Nonfiction

At 6:00 p.m. join the Library of Virginia live on our Facebook or YouTube pages as host of “The Stacks” podcast Traci Thomas will moderate a discussion with nonfiction award finalists John Woodrow Cox, author of "Children Under Fire," and Carolyn Eastman, author of "The Strange Genius of Mr. O." (Finalist Carolyn E. Janney, author of Ends of War, is unable to participate.)

The winners will be announced during the 25th Annual Literary Awards Celebration in person at the Library of Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.