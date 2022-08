Virginia Housing is celebrating its 50th anniversary by sponsoring a “Power of Home” digital art contest. The contest is open to all Virginians and will award a total of $20,000 to multiple winners across three categories – school-age students, adult amateurs and adult professionals.

The contest opens Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, and closes at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.