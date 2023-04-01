Virginia Beer Co.'s 7-Year Freeversary

Join us on Saturday, April 1st (no joke!) from 12-7 pm for

VBC's 7-YEAR FREEVERSARY CELEBRATION:

🥳 bit.ly/vbcturns7

A $10 ticket gets you the run of the entire property, a limited edition commemorative Craft Master Grand glass, and access to enjoy:🥳

— Small Batch Anniversary Releases, such as:

🥂 FOUR new Barrel-Aged Waypost Variants

🥂 Mimosa Daylight

🥂 Blackberry Patches

🥂 Cryo Double Free Verse

— Live Music All Day 🤘🏾 featuring Sammy Lee, the Ben Phelps Project, and DJ Kudlz

— Trivia Lightning Rounds ⚡ SpeedQuizzing throughout the day for Prizes

— Oversized Games 🏟️ including Velcro Axe Throwing, Football Toss, Tee-Ball Swing, and a Bounce House (for the kiddos)

— Local Food & Drink Pop-Ups 🤝🏽 by Old City BBQ, Hangry's, Dominion Dogs, and Running Lights Beverage

More info + 🎟️'s: bit.ly/vbcturns7

THANK YOU to everyone who has supported our small business through thick & thin these past 7 years. Let's raise a round together on 4/1/2023, and toast to the rounds to come! 🥂🙏🏽🥂