Virginia Beer Co.'s 6-Year Freeversary

If you ask us, it feels like it’s been far too long since we got together for an old fashioned anniversary party here at 401 Second Street…so we’re stoked to invite you back to the brewery on Saturday, April 9th for 𝐕𝐁𝐂’𝐬 𝟔-𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐲 celebration (12-7:30 pm)!

The taproom + beer garden + parking lot will be open for all, along with local favorites and lots of surprises. Quick Hits:

— NO ENTRY FEE! We’ll be selling beer tickets at the door to exchange for pints throughout the day – including new Waypost variants, our Hazy IPA collab with Bearded Iris Brewing, and many more!

—PARKING: The VBC Parking Lot will not be available for parking. We will have a satellite lot set up at the corner of Penniman Road & Page Street (111 State Rte 641) for spillover parking, with a free shuttle running to/from the brewery every couple minutes. Easy to walk at less than 1/2 a mile as well! Additional spillover parking options can be found here.

— THREE Food Trucks:

– Old City BBQ

– Don Chido

— Hangry’s

— Live Music:

– Sammy Lee (12:30-3:30 pm)

– The Ben Phelps Project (4-7 pm)

— Sound by DJ Kudlz (all day)

— SpeedQuizzing:

– Trivia for prizes with Squared Away Entertainment (1-6 pm)

— Easy Verse [Session Free Verse variant] release, featuring a limited run of first-ever 16 oz. 6-packs!

— Entire parking lot and brewery will be open! Children (must remain with parents), people-friendly pets (must remain leashed), and pop-up chairs all welcome. Please: No outside drinks or coolers! No fills available on 4/9.

— Friday, 4/8 (12-9:30 pm): 2022 Freeversary Pre-Party featuring the release of Long Way Hazy IPA (Bearded Iris Brewing collab), food truck (Moto Crepes), and live music (Katie & Billy Daniel) from 6-9 pm

— Sunday, 4/10 (12-9 pm): 2022 Hangover Brunch // Getaway Bash + Coffee Beer Release featuring the release of Flight City Coffee Brown Ale (collab with Column 15), brunch truck (Not Your Routine Poutine), and live music (Zack Salsberry Trio) from 1-4 pm