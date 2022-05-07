Firefighter Challenge presented by STIHL is making its long-awaited return to Mount Trashmore along with the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® US Trophy event for the Virginia Beach Festival of Champions! The event will also feature family-friendly activities, food trucks, beer tent, and a special concert by Celeste Kellogg put on by Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation. Don’t miss the action – all events are free and open to the public.
Mount Trashmore Park 310 Edwin Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462
